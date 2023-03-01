Who is Solo Sikoa's wife? Age, dating timeline and more explored

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently tied the knot with his longtime fiance. The Bloodline's enforcer has been open about his relationship on social media, but he chose March 1, 2023, to be the day to take his relationship to the next level.

Sikoa, whose real name is Joseph Fatu, is the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is a huge rugby enthusiast and actively engaged in the sport during his time at Dickinson State University. Besides American football, Solo fell in love with a woman who attended the same university.

Almia Williams and Solo Sikoa got engaged in 2020 after dating for several years. Before their private wedding ceremony that took place today, Sikoa and his wife posted several videos online to spark attention from the WWE Universe.

Solo Sikoa's wife, Almia Williams, is 30 years old. The newlywed's birthday is approaching soon. She was born on March 22, 1992, and is a year older than her husband, whose birthday happens to be in the same month. Solo was born on 18 March 1993. Both belong to the Pisces Zodiac - a power couple.

When things turn south, it is the woman who supports the man. Solo credited Almia for sticking to his side during troublesome times. He often takes his family on vacations to spend quality time.

How many children do Solo Sikoa and Almia Williams have?

The newly pronounced husband and wife had a private wedding ceremony today. It was attended by a few close family members. The confirmed attendees were Sikoa's real-life brothers, Jey and Jimmy Uso, alongside former WWE star and Jey's wife Naomi. Roman Reigns seemed to be absent, though.

Speaking of The Street Champion's lineage, Solo Sikoa and Almia WIlliams have two sons together, named Zion and Za'khi Fatu. Zion was born on November 21, 2018, while Za'khi was born on February 7, 2021. The couple's children often feature in cute videos and even broke the internet with their imitation of The Bloodline.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Almia used to be an Assistant General Manager at Hampton Inn & Suites in North Dakota. She was promoted to Guest Service Agent after serving the company for many years. The 30-year-old only had an interest in General Studies.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is one of the top wrestlers in the SmackDown brand. He joined The Bloodline in August of last year and has since been a loyal supporter of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

