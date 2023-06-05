Who is Stan Lane? The pro wrestling legend who took a DNA test to prove he's not Lauren Boebert's dad

The verdict of Stan Lane and Congress representative Lauren Boebert's case is finally out, clearing the confusion that started 30 years ago. Multiple paternity suits filed in 1990 alleging Stan to be Boebert's biological father turned out to be false, and the same was the case this month. Conclusive DNA reports of Lane not being blood-related to the Congresswoman came back on May 11, 2023.

Stan Lane, who will turn 70 this August, is a retired professional wrestler and commentator. He has worked in various indie promotions, including Championship Wrestling from Florida, Continental Wrestling Association, and the United States Wrestling Association.

The newly formed Midnight Express, which included Lane and Bobby Eaton, versus the original Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey and Randy Rose), became a staple for WCW in the late 1980s. Jim Cornette managed the younger version. Stan Lane and Bobby Eaton have also shared the ring against The Steiner Brothers, The Road Warriors, and a few members of the original Four Horsemen.

Lane's last dabble in the ring was in Japan, after which he took to commentating in World Wrestling Federation. He worked with Ted DiBiase and Gorilla Monsoon to host WWF Wrestling Challenge in 1994.

The former WWE personality became passionate about boat racing after hanging his wrestling boots. He worked as the television and radio commentator for the Sarasota Offshore Grand Prix Boat Race. During one of the annual editions, he got married to Maria Burnette on June 30, 2007.

Why was Stan Lane alleged to be Lauren Boebert's biological father?

In the 1980s, when Stan Lane was working in Championship Wrestling from Florida, he had a short affair with Lauren Boebert's mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz. He was thus accused of being Lauren's father.

The DNA evidence proved otherwise, and upon further investigation, it was revealed that the now-deceased phlebotomist who took Lane's blood sample was convicted of taking a bribe to switch vials in a case with regard to an NFL player.

Even though the matter raged on for several decades, Stan Lane and Lauren Boebert settled things amicably. The pro wrestling legend even wished Boebert was able to find her biological father in the future.

"Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother,” said Lane. [H/T The Daily Beast]

David Peck @dpeck100 In the voice of Maury Povich. You are not the father. Politician Lauren Boebert had accused Stan Lane of being her estranged father. Tests reveal these long made accusations are indeed false. In the voice of Maury Povich. You are not the father. Politician Lauren Boebert had accused Stan Lane of being her estranged father. Tests reveal these long made accusations are indeed false. https://t.co/5w6IJegtgS

Stan Lane was last seen in a wrestling ring in 2006, partaking in a six-man tag team match for the World Wrestling Legends 6:05 - The Reunion event.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes