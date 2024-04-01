Who was The Rock's last WWE opponent? It's NOT John Cena at WrestleMania 29

The Rock will be returning to in-ring action at WrestleMania 40 when he takes on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match alongside Roman Reigns. It truly will be the best way to end Night One of The Show of Shows since the result will directly decide the stipulation for the main event of Night Two. Until then, no one quite knows what Night Two holds for The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief.

Prior to WrestleMania 40, The Brahma Bull was officially on the match-card for WrestleMania 29 where he lost to John Cena. However, that wasn't his last WrestleMania match. It so happens that The Great One had an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan.

During the event, Rock came out to the arena with a flamethrower and The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. After making the grand entrance, he addressed the WWE Universe, and revealed that the event had a record-breaking attendance of over 100,000 fans. The segment was interrupted by The Wyatt Family, and they engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in Rock putting forth a challenge.

The People's Champ squashed Erick Rowan in six seconds, making it the shortest WrestleMania match in history. The humiliating defeat infuriated The Wyatt Family, and they surrounded The Rock for an ambush. However, John Cena came out to the ring to assist The Rock against The Wyatt Family. The Champ and The People's Champ walked up the ramp together where The Rock raised Cena's hand.

Wrestling veteran believes The Rock might get injured at WrestleMania 40

It's been a while that The People's Champion has been in the ring. Whenever a former superstar returns to the ring after years, WWE usually puts them in a tag team match to avoid the returning superstar carrying all the load. Similarly, it's believed that The Tribal Chief will carry most of the load for The Final Boss.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that The Rock has limited physicality and this is the first time he'll be going into The Show of Shows with that much muscle. He, however, added that while the fans will have an excellent time witnessing The Rock's display in the ring, most of the match will be taken forward by Roman Reigns.

