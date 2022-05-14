Who is the top babyface in WWE right now?

It's pretty easy to establish that WWE's top star is also their number one heel. Roman Reigns has been far and away the face of the franchise since his historically villainous turn nearly two years ago.

Standing on top as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Tribal Chief has established a brand of dominance. He's been on another planet in terms of his performance in that role.

On the babyface side of the ledger, however, there aren't too many performers who can match Reigns in terms of recognition and star power. In fact, one of the reasons that The Head of the Table has held the gold for so long is (aside from Lesnar) there hasn't really been a fan favorite who has posed a serious threat to his crown.

At some point, there will have to be a knight in shining armor to slay the dragon. Someone has to end the current streak that Reigns is on, eventually. It's going to take a lot of building and the right storyline. Most of all, it's going to take the right name, someone who can emerge as the clear-cut savior.

So, who is that WWE Superstar? Who is the number one babyface in the entire promotion?

Many would say that Drew McIntyre is the man most likely to be put in that position. He's a proven commodity and a former champion. He's also got a lot of sentimental support, considering his run with the WWE Championship was marred by the COVID pandemic.

Cody Rhodes may only have come back for just a little while, but he's already red hot in the eyes of the WWE Universe. His entrances are cheered more wildly than anyone else, and it looks like he made the right move when he left AEW to return to his former promotion.

So far, so good with The American Nightmare, but Vince McMahon may hesitate to put the belt on him right away.

The resurgent Randy Orton may also be the man chosen to assume the mantle of the top babyface for a bit, as he's probably more popular now than he has been in his 20-year tenure with the company.

A little further down the order are names like Bobby Lashley and possibly even Riddle. But both would seem to be on the outside looking in right now.

The dark horse in this conversation could end up being someone like Bron Breakker. He's intensely popular at the NXT level. Depending on how long Reigns holds the championship, Breakker could be elevated to either RAW or SmackDown and become 'the guy' on the babyface side of the ledger. But that could potentially take months to develop.

As of now? Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre appear to be the top two babyfaces and biggest threats to Reigns right now.

But with World Wrestling Entertainment, you never know what might happen. In a matter of months, we could see a complete turnaround of the roster, with a whole new star shining above the rest.

Who do you think is the number one babyface wrestler in WWE right now? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha