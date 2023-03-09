Who trained WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez? Legend who helped make her a household name at 21

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez is only 21 years old and has already made a name for herself, even before entering the Stamford-based promotion in March 2022. However, it looks like the young superstar had a lot of support.

Roxanne Perez began training under the guidance of Booker T when she was only 16. She debuted in 2018 under the name Rok-C in the Hall of Famer's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. In 2021, she debuted on Ring of Honor and became the inaugural Women's World Champion of the promotion at only 19.

The WWE NXT Superstar also noted how she considers Booker T, not just a mentor, but also her family. Roxanne Perez stated how much of an influence the 58-year-old star had along with his wife and fellow Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell.

"Him and Sharmell were always so good and sweet to me –- especially because they knew I was 16 and on my own, so they took care of me like a kid. They helped me so much with the wrestling aspect but also just in life, like how to be a good person and whatnot...he honestly is like a dad." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Fans witnessed the closeness of both stars in various episodes of NXT. Booker T, a commentator on the developmental brand, got emotional after his student won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge match in 2022.

The Hall of Famer was also visibly worried after Perez shockingly collapsed after her NXT Women's Championship match on Roadblock. Fortunately, it looks like the "injury" of the WWE NXT star is kayfabe.

Booker T considers WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez as his daughter

As mentioned above, the 21-year-old considers Booker T to be a father figure. As it turns out, the feelings are reciprocated by the former King of the Ring winner.

In a past episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared that he considered Roxanne Perez his daughter, especially since she began training with him at the same age as his daughter. He then continued to praise the performance of the WWE NXT Superstar.

"As far as Roxanne goes, she’s like my daughter. She was about as big as my daughter when she first joined the school. To see her grow into what she has become, in such meteoric fashion, it’s been awesome... I’m overjoyed at her accomplishments and success at such a young age"

The current NXT Women's Champion is certainly making a prominent impact in the company at such a young age. It goes to show that her time with Booker T was definitely helpful.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes