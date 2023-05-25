Who did Trish Stratus date in WWE? Get ready to be amazed

Trish Stratus was a part of numerous romantic storylines during her full-time career in WWE. The seven-time women’s champion had romantic run-ins with the likes of Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho, and Jeff Hardy. This led to many fans assuming that Trish might’ve dated a fellow WWE superstar. The myth is now being debunked.

Trish Stratus' televised relationships had nothing to do with her private romantic life. The WWE Hall of Famer did not date any of her colleagues during her active pro wrestling career. She was with her high school sweetheart, Ron Fisico, the entire time. The two got married on September 30, 2006. The couple has two children, a son, and a daughter, together.

Trish Stratus' first on-screen romantic relationship began during the Attitude Era. She was involved with Vince McMahon during the McMahon-Helmsley regime storyline.

A controversial moment from the storyline saw Vince force Trish to bark like a dog and even strip on national television. Trish got her revenge by slapping her boss at WrestleMania X-7.

She also shared a kiss with The Rock during an episode of WWF RAW Is WAR in 2001. The two were supposed to be an onscreen couple, but The Great One’s wife at the time allegedly talked Vince McMahon into calling off the angle.

Trish Stratus is set to compete at WWE Night of Champions

Trish turned on Becky Lynch after their Women’s Tag Team Championship loss to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on an episode of RAW last month. The Quintessential Diva later revealed that she was the one behind the sneak attack on Lita.

Trish and Becky made their match official for Night of Champions this past Monday on RAW. The Hall of Famer cut a promo on The Man wherein she said she held it down for the current women’s division. Becky fired back with strong words of her own.

The two bitter rivals will meet each other this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Fans can check out the full match card for Night of Champions by clicking here.

