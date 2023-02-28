Who is Trish Stratus' husband? Looking at her 17-year marriage

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus regularly posts about her health, children, gym sessions, etc, to keep her fans updated. Little is known about her married life, though.

Stratus, real name Patricia Anne Stratigeas, was born in Toronto, Canada. She attended Bayview Secondary School in Richmond Hill, Ontario, during the mid-1990s. During her high school days, Patricia grew fond of outdoor sports as well as a person who eventually became her life partner.

A couple rarely talked about, Trish Stratus' husband is her high school sweetheart, Ron Fisico. The duo dated for 14 years before taking their relationship to the next level. On September 30, 2006, Stratus tied the knot with Fisico in a ceremony that was attended by several WWE women superstars, including Lita, Victoria, and Mickey James.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Wrestlers who were at Trish Stratus’s wedding September 30, 2006.



Just 13 days after her retirement match at Unforgiven. Wrestlers who were at Trish Stratus’s wedding September 30, 2006.Just 13 days after her retirement match at Unforgiven. https://t.co/AWzCfOAMk7

Trish Stratus' husband, Ron Fisico, supported the WWE legend in her wrestling passion. In fact, both parties took a liking to each other due to their love for wrestling.

During an appearance on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Stratus disclosed that Ron accompanied her while she often traveled to wrestling events.

"He was a wrestling fan, so we related. We were around that, remember Toronto was like a hotbed for wrestling when we were children... So, the fact that I liked wrestling, we’d take trips I’ll never forget... We’d go to Florida, we’d drive to Florida and we’d base it around going to an event... We went to a WCW Nitro. Like it was part of our trip thing. So we always related from the very beginning on stuff," Stratus said.

Stratus has been married to Ron Fisico for almost 17 years. They have two children: a son named Maximus, born in 2013, and a daughter named Madison, born in 2017. WWE Superstar and long-time friend of Trish, Lita, is her son's godmother.

What is Trish Stratus' husband Ron Fisico's profession?

Both Trish Stratus and Ron Fisico are fitness freaks. The former women's champion is a regular gym-goer and a yoga enthusiast.

She was formerly a yoga teacher at the studio named Stratusphere.

According to multiple sources, Ron Fisico is a former expert bodybuilder. He had a knack for bodybuilding since his childhood days. His journey with Trish to the World Championship Wrestling show could have fueled his ambitions.

Trish Stratus recently returned on WWE RAW to play a vital role in the Women's Tag Team Championship match. More on that here.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes