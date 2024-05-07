Who is Uncle Howdy in WWE?

Uncle Howdy is just one of the many characters Bray Wyatt introduced in WWE, but like others, his identity remains a mystery for now. Still, many fans already know who is truly the person underneath the eerie mask.

For those wondering, Uncle Howdy in WWE is Bo Dallas. Many fans may remember him as a superstar from 2008 until 2021, best known for his time in NXT, The Social Outcast, The Miztourage, B-Team, and much more. His role as the mysterious character is not random, as he is the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt.

Although his identity is not confirmed, many signs have pointed out that Bo and Howdy are the same person. Aside from the numerous reports, Howdy has a similar record in WWE 2K23 as Dallas, and a recent clue from last week's SmackDown showed the phrase BOlieve, a phrase linked to Bo's previous motivational gimmick in WWE.

Uncle Howdy's absence in WWE is due to the untimely passing of The Eater of Worlds in August of last year, but it looks like the former is set to return soon and will follow in his brother's footsteps. Recent teasers hinted that he won't come back alone. Media reports have stated that he will return with Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy by his side.

What did Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy say about working with Bray Wyatt in WWE?

Several brothers have worked together in WWE throughout the years, both as partners and rivals. However, Wyatt and Dallas were never given much chance to explore their relationship.

In the documentary Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, Bo Dallas stated that working with Bray felt like a dream come true.

"To be able to freely work with him [Bray Wyatt] for the first time, as colleagues and as brothers, it was like a dream come true. Windham had already accomplished the most unbelievable things you could do in this business, and his only goal left was to do it together. We were both becoming monsters. I was going to work just to have fun with my brother," he said.

It would be interesting to see when and where fans will finally get to see Uncle Howdy in person again.

