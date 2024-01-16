Who will CM Punk face at WrestleMania 40 if Seth Rollins can't wrestle? Exploring change of plans

Following his return to WWE, rumors have been flying left, right, and center about CM Punk potentially facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, following last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, things are up in the air once again. With Rollins seemingly injured, fans are now curious about who Punk could face.

The Messiah seemed to be struggling with a leg injury that has many questioning his availability for WrestleMania. While the potential injury hasn't been confirmed, speculation about WWE's plans for the future has already arisen. In particular, who Punk could face at The Show of Shows.

Assuming Rollins is set to be sidelined, there is a sequence of events that will likely follow. First, he will have to relinquish his World Heavyweight Championship, meaning the title is up for grabs. And, one person who has been consistently challenging Rollins in the last few weeks is Drew McIntyre.

Given that McIntyre is returning to his heelish ways, he would be the perfect opponent for CM Punk. The Scottish Warrior could finally get his hands on the title, after several unsuccessful attempts in the last few months. This could inevitably lead to a babyface Punk winning the Royal Rumble and challenging McIntyre at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Granted, all this is presuming that Rollins is truly injured and unable to perform. But, if it does prove to be the case, there is no better opponent for Punk, as he looks to main-event his first WrestleMania.

Hall of Famer Teddy Long does not believe CM Punk will win the Royal Rumble

With the Royal Rumble just over a week away, CM Punk is considered by many to be the favorite to win the men's match. It is also his desired path to challenging for a major title. However, while the WWE Universe believes this will be the outcome, one Hall of Famer disagrees.

Teddy Long recently spoke on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, where he claimed it wouldn't surprise him if Punk fails to win the Rumble. He believes that there are more than enough stars on the current roster who could end up being the last man standing.

"That's the way the Attitude Era was, you know what I mean? It is slowly coming back there, it's getting there. You didn't just come to see one person, you came to see everybody on that card and that's how it should be. You know so no one person should think they took credit for the whole thing... I would not be surprised if CM Punk didn't win it." [3:04 onwards]

Such a result would surely leave both Punk and the WWE Universe shocked. But, at the end of the day, it's all down to how WWE books the event.

