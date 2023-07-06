Who will face Edge at WWE SummerSlam? 5 possible opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to SmackDown this Friday as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. The Rated-R Superstar will appear on the blue brand for the first time since his unsuccessful effort to qualify for the World Heavyweight Championship final at Night of Champions. His appearance will likely set up a match at SummerSlam with a yet-to-be-revealed opponent.

So who will it be? Which superstar will step up to the 11-time World Champion on the road to The Biggest Party of the Summer? Will an old rival resurface to rekindle hostilities? Will a new face attempt to create history with The Ultimate Opportunist?

Here are five possible SummerSlam 2023 opponents for Edge ahead of his WWE SmackDown return this Friday:

#5. Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller has been sidelined from in-ring action with a broken leg since his call-up to WWE SmackDown. The Aussie Icon has become a fixture on the blue brand with his talk show segment, hosting stars like Charlotte Flair and AJ Styles. He most recently interacted with arguably the biggest star of them all, John Cena, even getting physical with the 16-time World Champion.

If Waller is cleared to compete, what better superstar to have his first main roster feud with than one of, if not the most legendary heels of the last 20 years? Seeing one of the most promising young villains in the company go up against the man who made a name as The Ultimate Opportunist could do wonders Waller. It would benefit both men, with Edge getting the win and Waller getting a huge rub.

#4. Karrion Kross

Edge vs Kross has potential to light up the SummerSlam stage

Since his return to WWE in August 2022, Karrion Kross has blown hot and cold on SmackDown. After a solid feud with a red-hot Drew McIntyre, The Doomwalker became the poster boy for stop-start booking and his momentum rapidly went downhill. He has begun to recover some of that fire with his feud against AJ Styles, and one against Edge could ramp it up to a whole new level.

The Rated-R Superstar has a similar promo style to Kross, and both men have been known to tap into the mystical side of things. It would be interesting to see how the two men mesh in the ring and on the mic, and a big SummerSlam clash would launch the former NXT champion into main event consideration.

#3. Baron Corbin

WWE @WWE



is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future...



#WWENXT "It's no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bull----." @BaronCorbinWWE is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future... "It's no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bull----."@BaronCorbinWWE is ready to let go of the past to dictate his future...#WWENXT https://t.co/PSkcj8B44L

Baron Corbin, like Karrion Kross, is another WWE Superstar who once seemed destined to make major waves in the main event but was derailed by booking. Despite multiple gimmicks, Corbin has floundered in the mid-card for years. While he has had impressive feats here and there, his stock needs a significant boost, which is why he seems to be bringing back the Lone Wolf character.

What better launchpad for the return of that dominant character than a feud against one of the company's best active legends? It would do a lot to remind the world of what the man who pinned Roman Reigns, retired Kurt Angle, and won multiple accolades can really do if given the right opponent and booking.

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight lost out on the Money in the Bank Ladder Match despite being a huge fan favorite to win. The Megastar organically built up a big head of steam for himself in the months leading up to the event, giving fans reason to believe that this was his time to grab the brass ring. That ended up not happening, much to the chagrin of many viewers.

After the creative team passed on a seemingly perfect opportunity to push him, the WWE Universe is afraid for his future booking. That's why it's important for him to kick on in a way that either preserves or increases his momentum so as to avoid "fumbling" him. Can you think of a better way to do that than a string of magical promo battles with Edge culminating in an entertaining match at SummerSlam '23?

#1. Bobby Lashley

Could SummerSlam 2023 be a Spear vs Spear affair?

Ever since his WrestleMania 39 feud with Bray Wyatt went belly-up without explanation, Bobby Lashley has looked lost. Despite winning The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and competing in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament, The All Mighty hasn't been nearly as hot as he was pre-Mania.

A feud with a legend of Edge's caliber would be an excellent way to kickstart the two-time WWE Champion's momentum on SmackDown. If the Spear vs. Spear battle at SummerSlam turns out anything like Lashley vs. Goldberg or Edge vs. Reigns, it would be a slam dunk for both men and the company.

