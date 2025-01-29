Who will induct Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025? Exploring possible names

The WWE Hall of Fame is about to play The Game! In major news, it has been reported that Triple H will be headlining the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. The King of Kings was reportedly told earlier today and had an emotional reaction to the news.

Naturally, this has many wondering who could be the one to induct The Game and officially help present him becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. There are some great choices and easy layups as options, including those who reportedly surprised him with the news.

Nick Khan, The Undertaker, or even Triple H's own wife, Stephanie McMahon, could have the honor of being the one to give a speech about The Game. Each one makes sense, albeit for very different reasons.

Stephanie McMahon makes the most sense since she has worked side by side with The Game for decades and, of course, happens to be married to the WWE Chief Content Officer. Nobody knows Triple H better.

The Undertaker is a great choice from a professional level. The two have had epic matches and moments together, including three singles matches at WrestleMania. They also have around 30 years of history.

Nick Khan is admittedly an outside-of-the-box choice, given he hasn't been with WWE for nearly as long. Still, he and Triple H are a team that has helped lead this new boom period. Khan could be the perfect person to promote and put over his partner.

Members of The Kliq or D-Generation X could also induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame

There was another person who surprised Triple H to announce his Hall of Fame induction: Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid could also be an excellent choice, as he and Triple H have been friends and co-workers for the better part of 30 years.

In fact, both men are well known for time spent in both an on-screen stable and a real-life faction of sorts. They were two of the founding members of D-Generation X, but they were also part of The Kliq.

On that note, other members of either the real-life friendship or the stable could inductee The Game, too. For example, Kevin Nash and Triple H are good friends. Nash could be a perfect choice to induct The Game into the Hall of Fame.

Both X-Pac and The Road Dogg are solid choices, too. Pac was both a member of The Kliq and DX, so he'd fit the bill. Meanwhile, Road Dogg has had his ups and downs with The Game, but they've been together in WWE for a long time. Either option could work.

