Who will likely be in the men’s Survivor Series WarGames Match? - The Bloodline, Roman Reigns’ next challenger?

Some new rivalries could be in store for Roman Reigns on the road to WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Crown Jewel is now in the history books, and The Tribal Chief has ended his brief saga with Logan Paul. This means that a new competitor will have to step up to the main event scene.

As announced by Triple H, WWE’s next premium live event will introduce the infamous WarGames stipulation. The unique match typically features two to three teams, represented by three to five superstars, inside a specialized steel cage structure.

The Bloodline is rumored to lead the men’s WarGames match. WWE’s latest advertisement for Survivor Series 2022 seemingly confirms the faction's involvement. Roman Reigns’ stable has been one of the biggest selling points for the company, be it in both performance or promotion. Triple H is practically targeting both aspects with the group.

That being said, WWE needs a faction that could plausibly challenge The Bloodline’s authority. This is apparently already in the works as The Brawling Brutes are hot at their heels. While Butch and Ridge Holland recently came up short by failing to win the tag titles at Crown Jewel, Solo Sikoa shelved Sheamus with a brutal attack. The Celtic Warrior is expected to return soon with vengeance in his veins.

A total of five superstars represent The Bloodline. If WWE pits each of them in Survivor Series WarGames, The Brawling Brutes would need some backup. Joining them could be Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The Scottish Warrior still has a score to settle with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, while Kevin Owens needs to continue his story with Sami Zayn.

Survivor Series WarGames will emanate from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be the show's first edition featuring the stipulation match. Tune in to the WWE Network on Sunday, November 27, to not miss out on the live action.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown might reveal Roman Reigns’ rival for WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, will host the November 11 edition of SmackDown. It has been the platform for some of The Shield’s most iconic moments, including its formation in 2012 and implosion in 2014.

Roman Reigns could announce his participation in Survivor Series WarGames during a promo on the blue brand. This will set aside the doubts on whether the undisputed champion will only rely on his stooges for the next showdown.

Meanwhile, expect Sheamus to pop on the blue brand and reunite with The Brawling Brutes. The faction could play a huge role in the upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Title clash between The Usos and The New Day. It would also be a good time to re-introduce Drew McIntyre as Roman Reigns’ enemy.

