6 possible opponents for Randy Orton at Wrestlemania

Who will emerge from The Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion?

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 08:01 IST

Orton punched his ticket to headline Wrestlemania 33!

Thanks to a memorable performance at The Royal Rumble, Randy Orton has his ticket punched for the main event at Wrestlemania 33. Initially, most people assumed that we would get another rematch between Orton and Cena at Wrestlemania.

However, that might not be the case depending on what happens at The Elimination Chamber. In fact, the odds are stacked heavily against John Cena, considering that there will be five other superstars locked inside the Chamber, all with the intention of headlining the biggest show of the year.

Realistically speaking, there could be an argument made for each of the six combatants in the Chamber, as to why they deserve, as well as how they could very well be the last man standing this Sunday night.

The real question remains, which superstar makes the most sense from a competition perspective, as well as a money perspective?

Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Miz, Bray Wyatt and John Cena will all collide inside the Elimination Chamber, all with the desire to not only win the WWE Championship but to also defend that very title on the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania 33.

So, who will it be? Who makes the most sense? Which superstar poses the biggest threat to The Viper?

Let’s take a look at each potential opponent, and decide which superstar has the best chance of coming away with the WWE Championship this Sunday at The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

#6 Baron Corbin

Corbin prepares for the biggest contest of his career!

Baron Corbin is someone who I nearly gave up on in NXT. He just had this pitiful chip on his shoulder, and couldn't seem to get over the hump. For whatever reason, Corbin just couldn't retain any of the training he was being provided with.

However, something drastic happened. Corbin got drafted from NXT up to the Smackdown roster and suddenly, everything seemed to change for The Lone Wolf. It seemed as if he had a growing up experience, so to speak.

Regardless of what it was, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Since arriving on the main roster, Baron Corbin has improved by leaps and bounds. His in-ring skill set has gotten tremendously better, along with his mic work, as well as his ability to develop a degree of chemistry with any and everyone he has faced. Needless to say, Corbin has evolved into a much better performer.

When it comes to The Elimination Chamber – sure, he could win the match, thus walking away as the new champ, and could even secure his spot in the main event at Wrestlemania. But, despite how far he has come... he is just not ready for that weight.

He might not be ready at the moment, but he will be. Baron is a main event calibre performer, but this situation throws too much onto his plate way too soon. His time will come, just not right now.