Who will Roman Reigns wrestle at WWE Backlash 2023? Two massive main events rumored

Potential details about the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event have recently made headlines, and it looks like Roman Reigns could also be taking part. Interestingly, several other prominent names are scheduled to join The Tribal Chief.

According to a report from Xero News, Roman Reigns might face Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn at WWE Backlash 2023. The Stamford-based promotion is allegedly considering a triple-threat match between them. Else, Reigns could also defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against either Rhodes or Zayn in a singles bout.

The outlet further reported that a non-title match is also being discussed. Reigns might team up with Jimmy and Jey Uso against the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens for a massive six-man tag team contest.

"Two main events being discussed for Backlash at this time are: Reigns vs. Rhodes vs. Rollins or Reigns, Jimmy, Jey vs. Rhodes, Kevin, Sami," Xero News tweeted.

Will this be how WWE takes the titles off of Roman Reigns? I like the story of Cody Rhodes forming a battlefront with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take down Roman Reigns and the Bloodline.When you're up against a Mad King, you need an army to overthrow him. Will this be how WWE takes the titles off of Roman Reigns? https://t.co/XU4iRIFHwZ

The Tribal Chief defeated Zayn at last month's Elimination Chamber premium live event in the latter's hometown of Quebec, Canada. However, the rivals seemingly still have some unfinished business.

Jey Uso recently attacked Zayn on RAW to end any rumors of a partnership. Meanwhile, Zayn has continuously asked Owens for assistance against The Bloodline. The Head of the Table is currently gearing up to face Cody Rhodes in the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event next month.

WWE Backlash 2023 already has one confirmed star to join the event

Currently, there is no confirmation on who will headline the May premium live event. However, one mainstream name is already slated for a significant role at the show.

As recently announced, WWE Backlash will take place on May 6, 2023, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Hence, it's no surprise that Puerto Rico's very own Bad Bunny will host the event.

The news was quickly reacted to by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. The wrestling legend stated that the Grammy-award-winning rapper was ready and excitedly inquired if the fans were as well.

"On May 6, WWE returns to Puerto Rico with a Premium Live Event for the first time in 18 years. @sanbenito ’s ready. San Juan’s ready. Are you ready? #WWEBacklash"

With the likes of Bad Bunny, The Bloodline, Rhodes, and Zayn potentially appearing at the major show in Puerto Rico, WWE Backlash 2023 is shaping up to be another exciting international event for the company.

