Who won the Elimination Chamber in 2024?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just days away from taking place. Over the past few years, WWE has held the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber matches, with the victors attaining a title shot in their separate divisions at WrestleMania 41. This year, the winner of the Women's Chamber match will contend with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title. On the other side, the Men's Chamber victor will face Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Looking back at last year, the 'Scottish Warrior' Drew McIntyre, also competed inside the brutal structure. Fans who may not recall or didn’t watch last year’s PLE might be surprised to know that McIntyre won the match. He fought against former WWE star Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and LA Knight. Not only that, but the Scottishman also eliminated Lashley, Knight, and Orton before ensuring victory after an intense 36-minute battle.

This conquest earned McIntyre a title shot at WrestleMania 40, where he defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he immediately lost the title to Damian Priest, who cashed in his MITB briefcase.

As for the Women's Chamber match, Becky Lynch emerged victorious by defeating Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan in a high-profile bout. Currently, the Irish star is on hiatus and not part of the company. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre has another chance at Elimination Chamber 2025 to make history by winning the match for the second consecutive year.

Only time will tell if McIntyre can accomplish this feat and secure another title shot at WrestleMania.

Who is predicted to win this year's Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match?

When John Cena came inches away from winning the Men's Royal Rumble match, many considered that the Cenation Leader would be the favorite to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match. Meanwhile, in recent days, Drew McIntyre has arisen as the new front-runner who could walk out victorious from the brutal structure.

Many fans are also connecting McIntyre’s potential victory to the ongoing storyline involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss has asked Rhodes to become his Corporate Champion by professing his loyalty to the Great One.

Nonetheless, if the American Nightmare rejects this offer at Elimination Chamber, The Rock could bring in Drew McIntyre following his probable Chamber victory to challenge Rhodes for the WrestleMania main event.

Meanwhile, if the 16-time World Champion, John Cena, suffers a loss inside the Chamber, he is expected to feud with Logan Paul at the Showcase of the Immortals.

