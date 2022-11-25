Who is WWE's Mr. Survivor Series?

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is less than 72 hours away. This year's show is stacked, with the debut of WarGames set to take center stage. The likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair are set to play starring roles in the show's first outing under Triple H.

Being WWE's second-longest running premium live event, the Thanksgiving Spectacle is steeped in history. Not only has it birthed loads of iconic moments, but it has also arguably seen more big-name debuts than any other event. Many legends have also made their name based on their performances at the event. Do any Superstars stand head and shoulders above the rest?

Here are five stars that can claim to be Mr. Survivor Series in WWE

#5: Roman Reigns is arguably the greatest Survivor Series competitor of this generation

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in WWE history, main-eventing multiple WrestleManias, Summerslams and Royal Rumbles. He has a special love story with Survivor Series, though, having debuted at the event in 2012. He went on to dominate the event, becoming the sole survivor in 2013 and 2019 in addition to securing champion vs. champion wins in 2020 and 2021.

His 2013 showing, in particular, was mightily impressive, seeing him eliminate four of the five members of the opposing team himself. He also won the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament at Survivor Series 2015. With The Tribal Chief set to headline the first-ever War Games-themed edition of the event, he holds a strong claim to the Mr. Survivor Series title.

#4: The Rock has a special love story with WWE Survivor Series

11 years ago today, @TheRock returned to the ring at Survivor Series 2011 for his first WWE match since 2004. 11 years ago today, @TheRock returned to the ring at Survivor Series 2011 for his first WWE match since 2004. https://t.co/pJJAtbIheQ

The Rock, too, is one of the most bankable main eventers in WrestleMania history by virtue of being a huge star. He won the Royal Rumbles and headlined Summerslams, but Survivor Series holds a special place in his history. Not only did he make his debut at the 1996 edition and his long-awaited return match in 2011, but he also pinned Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2001 to help WWE beat The Alliance.

The Brahma Bull has many iconic Survivor Series moments, and his 8-2 record at the event means it wouldn't be out of place to add Mr. Survivor Series to his many titles.

#3: Randy Orton is a WWE Survivor Series specialist

Randy Orton is a Survivor Series legend, plain and simple. Since his debut at the event in 2003, he has been a key player in the vast majority of traditional 5-on-5 matches since, also registering singles and tag team success. Orton was the sole survivor in his first three Survivor Series outings in 2003, 2004 and 2005, before leading the winning teams in 2008 and 2016 alongside Cody Rhodes and Bray Wyatt respectively.

Apart from his incredible success in the event's signature match, he was also last eliminated in 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012. That's NINE Survivor Series bouts with Orton involved in the finishing sequence. Few men have ever come close to this sort of dominance on the legendary show, and this is why The Apex Predator may be Mr. Survivor Series.

#2: John Cena holds a 9-2 record at the legendary event

The 16-time world champion has found great success at Survivor Series

John Cena, by virtue of his longevity as WWE's top star, can claim to be Mr. Everything. He could be Mr. WrestleMania, with only one Superstar having won more matches at the Show of Shows. He could be Mr. Royal Rumble, having over a decade's worth of iconic moments at that particular event. His Summerslam record is littered with a string of huge losses, but he has also had a plethora of legendary matches at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Survivor Series is no different, with the Cenation leader having won nine of his eleven outings at the Thanksgiving Spectacle. He was also part of iconic moments such as Sting's and The Shield's debut, The Rock's return match and his own hometown world title win over Chris Jericho in 2008.

Only one man has won more...

#1: The Undertaker made a huge mark in the history of Survivor Series

he Deadmana debuted and retired at The Thanksgiving Spectacle

The Undertaker debuted in iconic fashion at WWE Survivor Series 1990 in a winning effort. A year later, he won his first WWE World Championship at the 1991 edition, becoming the youngest world champion in history by beating Hulk Hogan himself. He went on to light up the event in various casket, traditional five-on-five, and buried alive matches, racking up thirteen wins.

The Phenom last competed at the event in 2015, teaming with Kane to defeat Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. He then had an in-ring farewell at the 2020 event, which main evented the show. The legend-laden retirement ceremony was a deserved conclusion to an illustrious thirty-year career, and a perfect example of why the seven-time world champion is arguably WWE's Mr. Survivor Series.

