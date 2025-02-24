Who is WWE's newest superstar Kalyx? She is a regular on RAW and SmackDown!

Kalyx is the newest WWE Superstar who will appear on the company's new show, WWE Evolve, which will premiere on Wednesday, March 5. Per Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful Select, Evolve will feature at least six episodes and Kalyx will show up in the fourth episode.

Her real name is Jessika Carr and she is a referee on the WWE main roster, working RAW and SmackDown weekly shows as well as premium live events.

Per Sapp's report, the company has already filed a trademark for the name and it appears that Jessika Carr will compete after nearly eight years. She was wrestling in independent promotions until 2017 before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

She is a full-time referee, having joined the main roster back in December 2019. Nearly a year ago, in early May 2024, she was the referee in the title match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

Jessika Carr, aka Kalyx, made history in the match, as she became the first female referee in a title match at a PLE. Carr spent six years as an active wrestler (2011-2017) before becoming a referee.

Jessika Carr, aka Kalyx, praised WWE boss Triple H

The Game has done a great job as Chief Content Officer in WWE and has helped the company enter a new era. Triple H has received high praise from superstars on the main roster and NXT for elevating the product and helping the company evolve.

At the same time, he got high praise from Jessika Carr back in early May 2024 for the opportunity to make history as the first female referee in a title match at a PLE.

"There are no words to express my pride, appreciation, and gratitude. To be trusted with something of this magnitude is so special. Thank you and I want to continue to grow, improve, and crush more glass ceilings," Jessika Carr wrote on X.

That said, it remains to be seen what is next for Jessika Carr, who is expected to work the Elimination Chamber PLE next weekend, and whether she will show up, as Kalyx, in more episodes of Evolve.

