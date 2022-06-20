Who will The Judgment Day target in WWE now?

Judgment is upon the entire WWE Universe, and Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are the ones who plan on passing it.

WWE's latest terrifying trio, The Judgment Day, formed in its current incarnation when Ripley and Priest turned on their leader the night after their shared victory at Hell in a Cell. Balor was supposed to be inducted as the fourth member that night. Instead, he joined in on the beatdown of Edge. As they departed together, you could sense that something sinister was in the air.

Darkness was coming... and The Judgment Day was coming with it.

Teaming Balor, Ripley and Priest seems to be a natural fit. Despite the fact that the original story had two younger stars sitting under Edge's learning tree, this re-worked version of the faction shows more long-term promise. The group now has a lot more in common with one another.

It makes perfect sense that these three underused WWE Superstars would rebel against the status quo, challenging the system by breaking all the rules. They can operate in an almost nWo-type manner, tossing all restrictions aside.

With a fresh start and a revamped roster, it appears that anything is possible for this group going forward.

So, who will The Judgment Day target in WWE next?

Normally, this team of villains would spend the next few weeks making Edge's life miserable. However, it looks like the Rated-R Superstar will be out in the short term with a legitimate injury.

AJ Styles will likely be looking for vengeance, but he might also be chasing down Seth 'Freakin' Rollins instead. The Phenomenal One assaulted Rollins backstage for what The Visionary did to the injured Cody Rhodes.

So if it isn't Edge or AJ, then who will the faction face over the next few weeks? It's anyone's guess at this point, but as they grow and gain momentum, they will inevitably focus on grabbing some gold. Ripley can very easily slide into a battle with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

That leaves the men's side, and we all KNOW who has the biggest belts there. Roman Reigns and the Usos have been stomping around WWE for a while now, making it their personal playground.

Could The Judgment Day work their way up to the point where they engage in war with The Bloodline? They would need to win a few smaller feuds before they get involved in a program with WWE's most powerful group, but in the end, it could be a goldmine. (Particularly if Naomi returned and sided with her husband to neutralize Ripley on the other side of the equation)

Anything seems to be possible for The Judgment Day right now. While the way the current trio came together caught everyone a bit off-guard, it could lead to potential storylines later. The great thing about this group is that they are starting at square one right now, and they can be molded in any way the company sees fit.

Hopefully, The Judgment Day is used effectively by the WWE creative team. Each member brings something different to the table, and that varied mixture of personalities could be a real recipe for success.

