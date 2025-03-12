Why does 2-time champion dislike WWE legend Hulk Hogan? Reason explored

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He is one of the biggest reasons behind the industry's current state. However, The Hulkster is a polarizing figure, and not many of his former co-workers have positive feelings for him. This includes WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Big Poppa Pump revealed why he despised The Immortal. He claimed Hulk Hogan wasn't the easiest person to work with backstage.

The two-time WWE World Tag Team Champion revealed he didn't know if he would wrestle Hogan on an edition of WCW Nitro until The Hulkster gave the green signal 10 minutes before the show.

“He’s a motherf*cker. There’s no other way I can say it; he’s a piece of sh*t! We did a Nitro in Buffalo, and I knew who I had to wrestle, per se. But 10 minutes before the show went on air, I didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. We had to wait until Hogan got to the building and say, 'Clear it! Yeah, you could do what they had written down,"' he said. [12:37 onwards]

Former WWE Champion claims Hulk Hogan has always been kind to him

There are always two sides to a coin, and this applies to a former WWE Champion when it comes to his interactions with the Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. While Scott Steiner didn't have any kind words for The Hulkster, Seth Rollins recently claimed Hogan had always been nice to him.

In an interview with WFAN, The Visionary said that while Hogan had always been kind to him, that doesn't make the 71-year-old a good person.

“I was a Hogan fan growing up, yes! No, no, growing up, I was a Hogan fan, and I’ve said a million times, the dude has been nothing but kind to me in my life, in our interactions. Doesn’t make him a good person [laughs], obviously, he’s run into some issues as of late, and we’ll see if he clears those up. That’s his business, though!” Seth said. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

The Immortal was last seen on RAW's debut on Netflix this past January, and that experience was not a memorable one as he was booed out of the building. It will be interesting to see how WWE uses Hogan in the future.

