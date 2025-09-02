Why did AJ Lee leave WWE?

The name of AJ Lee is buzzing in the WWE Universe as fans believe that her return is on the horizon. Speculation of her comeback started after the events of Clash in Paris, where Becky Lynch hit a low blow to CM Punk, helping Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title.Lynch is now the latest addition to The Vision. On RAW after Clash in Paris, The Second City Saint said Lynch would regret her actions. Given the angle, fans are expecting AJ Lee to make her return and join forces with The Voice of the Voiceless to take down the power couple.Amid the rumors, many have been wondering why AJ Lee left WWE in the first place. After competing at WrestleMania 31, Lee retired from in-ring action. The former Divas Champion disclosed that she had suffered permanent damage to her cervical spine. This was a primary reason behind her decision to walk away from the squared circle, despite being very popular.WWE @WWELINKBREAKING: AJ Lee (April Mendez) has decided to retire from in-ring competition with WWE. We wish AJ the very best.Besides the injury, AJ Lee wanted to fulfill other goals in her life, which led to her in-ring retirement. After a long hiatus, Lee made her return to pro wrestling in October 2021 as an executive producer under the Women of Wrestling banner. In August 2023, she departed WOW after the conclusion of her contract.At the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con, the veteran talked about missing being around fans. She added that the WWE Universe was part of her heart. With the ongoing storyline, it seems that Lee's much-awaited comeback is inching closer.When can AJ Lee wrestle her first WWE match if she returns?The upcoming episode of SmackDown is set to take place in Chicago, and CM Punk has subtly confirmed his presence for the same. The Best in the World appearing in his hometown is a major hint that WWE may have something big in store for viewers.Considering the rising tensions between The Vision and Punk, Wrestlepalooza could be the premium live event where fans could witness AJ Lee return to the squared circle for the first time in many years. The Best in the World and Lee might join hands for a mixed tag team match against the team of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.The potential return of the former Divas Champion will surely be a big moment for the women's division. However, as of now, this is mere speculation.