Why did Alexa Bliss share the news of her skin cancer on social media?

The underlying reason for Alexa Bliss' sudden disappearance from WWE television proved to be shocking. The five-time Women's Champion revealed that she had successfully dealt with the early stages of skin cancer, namely a condition called 'Basal Cell Carcinoma.' More details were associated with the revelation.

Prior to her time out, Little Miss Bliss was seemingly on the verge of reuniting with Bray Wyatt. Uncle Howdy paid regular visits to the WWE RAW Superstar to take her to the dark side again. Alexa failed to capture the RAW Women's Title from Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January and it was her last appearance inside the ring.

Alexa Bliss' disclosed the news of her skin cancer after being questioned by her social media followers. During a conversation with a Twitter fan, Bliss went into detail about a certain Instagram story she had posted yesterday which mentioned "staying out of tanning beds." The American Skin Institute was also mentioned in the post. Another wrestling fan noted the bandage on her face which led to Alexa disclosing her ailment.

Chris Lillie / chris blade @LillieChris If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always 👍✌️❤️ https://t.co/1LKYnGlQ3m

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

The condition, basal cell carcinoma, is a common type of skin cancer. Individuals affected by it develop dark brown or transparent patches on the affected area after long-term exposure to the sun's UV rays.

Before her recent revelation, Alexa Bliss was tired of the speculation over her 'hiatus' from WWE

Following the loss to Bianca Belair, fans were hyped for the next chapter in the story of The Five Feet of Fury. Her story with Uncle Howdy had gained momentum as she was set to confront the entity after her title defeat. No third party stood between them.

Unfortunately, the former Women's Champion didn't return for several weeks. Dave Meltzer also joined fans in speculating that she was on a hiatus. Putting a stop to the drama, Alexa Bliss addressed the ongoing rumors with a Twitter post on March 11. She hinted at personal reasons being the cause of her absence while clearly stating she wasn't on a hiatus.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.

Now that Alexa Bliss' skin cancer has been dealt with, the former champion could make an imminent return to WWE after her face has healed. Bray Wyatt has been absent from TV for a while now, giving Uncle Howdy and Bliss ample time to bolster their individual storylines.

