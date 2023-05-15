Why did Becky Lynch used to hide her daughter's face? Exploring potential reasons

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins mostly hid their daughter's face in photos and videos in previous years. However, the proud parents of baby Roux have slowly begun opening up to the world regarding their child. Unfortunately, some fans still take advantage of the act.

The most simple reason why Becky Lynch used to hide her daughter's face was for privacy. It's no secret that the internet is a ruthless place where some people take advantage of the freedom of speech, no matter who or what the topic of conversation is.

Since Roux's parents, both Rollins and Lynch, have careers where fans constantly shine a spotlight on them, it was only natural that she was born with one trained on her. With this in mind, it's a way for the WWE couple to conceal their child's identity to avoid unwanted and disrespectful comments online. In the past, The Visionary even had to deal with a fan who posted an uncovered photo of Roux.

Nowadays, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been more open with the posting of their daughter's photos, although they are limited and mostly throwback ones. Aside from social media, fans can catch glimpses of the family in various WWE backstage videos and documentaries.

Becky Lynch's daughter was used as a target by a WWE Superstar

Becky Lynch gave birth to her daughter in December 2020, yet she has mentioned her child only a few times when it comes to her storylines. At the moment, Roux is Trish Stratus' target.

After Stratus betrayed Lynch on RAW, the Hall of Famer did not hold back on insulting her enemy. However, the former women's champion definitely struck a nerve when she called Lynch's daughter "dumb" for not knowing colors. Moments later, Becky returned on RAW and attacked The Quintessential Diva.

Both stars continued to exchange words online. Becky stated that Roux knows colors, and Trish took the opportunity to continue her mental onslaught against her opponent. However, The Man made sure to also threaten her fellow superstar by stating that she will break Stratus' legs if the latter made another comment about her daughter.

Rebecca Quin @BeckyLynchWWE If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom If you ever talk about my daughter again I’ll break your legs @trishstratuscom.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the feud between the two stars will continue now that Becky has returned to the Monday show. From the looks of it, things could only get more personal and physical, and an eventual match is most likely to occur soon.

