Why was Bret Hart assaulted by a fan in 2019? Looking back at the controversial incident

While Bret Hart is undoubtedly among the most-loved WWE wrestlers of all time, every famous personality tends to have their share of haters. Wrestling fans were reminded of this unpleasant fact back in 2019.

Hitman left WWE after the infamous Montreal Screwjob and returned to the promotion in 2010. He has made sporadic appearances for the company ever since.

In 2019, a fan shockingly attacked the legendary wrestler during The Hart Foundation's WWE Hall of Fame induction. The culprit was a 26-year-old man named Zachary Madsen.

Why was Bret Hart assaulted by a fan in 2019?

The WWE Hall of Famer addressed the issue on an episode of Confessions of The Hitman. He stated that the attacker was a mixed martial artist who was apparently dealing with some mental issues.

He also stated that he didn't know why the man tried to attack him. He believes that the attacker deserved all the charges levied against him.

"I mean, the guy deserved everything he got and he definitely was not coming into the ring to play with me. He came in there with a lot of force."

"I don't know what [Madsen] had to gain by doing that,"... "He certainly had no issues with me that I know of." said Bret Hart. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Thankfully, Hart wasn't seriously injured during the incident and the attacker was promptly arrested.

Sean Waltman commented on Bret Hart's WWE Hall of Fame attack

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, had known Bret Hart for years and was unhappy about his friend getting assaulted by a fan.

He expressed his emotions during an episode of his podcast, X-Pac 1,2,360.

"That's Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and that fu***ng m**on jumped in the ring on him and you know he's had a stroke. It's not Bret 'The Hitman' Hart from 1993. And I was thinking to myself, why Bret? Why him? And then it dawned on me, it must have been the only opening the guy saw. I think security got distracted with something else…. He got shots in on Bret. There were shots on Bret and a security guard got hurt." said Sean Waltman.

Such incidents are not uncommon for people in the public eye and thankfully, WWE Superstars have never sustained serious injuries from them. Suitable legal action has always been taken with regard to these incidents.

