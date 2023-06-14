Why is Bron Breakker not facing Seth Rollins on RAW? Possible reasons explored

Weeks ago, Bron Breakker challenged WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the gold. The former two-time NXT Champion's intensity and ferocity have amplified since losing the gold to Carmelo Hayes at Stand and Deliver, and he has set his sights on the WWE Superstars that he doesn't feel are worthy of their place.

This week, Bron Breakker once again called out Seth Rollins. After avoiding an attack from Ilja Dragunov, Breakker received an answer from RAW's top act. Rollins appeared on the tron, stating that he wouldn't mind going back to his stomping grounds for old times' sake. With that said, he awarded Breakker a shot at the title next week on NXT.

Rollins has repeatedly stated that he wants to be the fighting champion that Roman Reigns isn't. We've already seen that, as Rollins defended his new title against Damian Priest mere weeks after winning it at Night of Champions.

Has Seth "Freakin" Rollins bitten off more than he can chew with this? Breakker has been pegged by many as the future of the business and can leap straight to the top with a win next week.

Bron Breakker's other target in NXT

Along with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker has been focusing on the nigh-indestructible Ilja Dragunov. After a stunning performance in a Last Man Standing Match at Battleground, Dragunov claimed that he was the "most intense guy in NXT." That was all it took for Breakker to lay him out last week.

Breakker's got a chip on his shoulder, and since WrestleMania weekend, he's making it everyone else's problem. Still, stacking up matches with both Ilja and Seth Rollins so close to each other could backfire on the young star.

Will the former NXT UK Champion get involved in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match next week? And if so, what repercussions will Dragunov face for ruining Breakker's big moment?

