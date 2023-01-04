Why did Cathy Kelley leave WWE?

Backstage interviewer and announcer Cathy Kelley has been an integral part of WWE RAW shows. Her vivid expressions, combined with a conversational tone, provided apex interviewing skills. She has worked in the Stamford-based promotion for over four years in total.

The 34-year-old former supermodel first joined WWE in 2016. Prior to the entry, she gained wrestling knowledge while working on AfterBuzz TV and even had her own podcast - Chatting with Cathy, where she interviewed celebrities and wrestlers.

The company initially utilized Cathy Kelley as a host for WWE Now, which covered stories, news, and previews of the RAW and SmackDown brands. On September 25, 2019, Kelley made her television debut on NXT. She also made a one-night appearance on SmackDown in November 2019.

Mensa member Cathy Kelley worked in WWE until February 2020. She thanked the promotion for supporting her and bid them goodbye on social media. A few weeks later, she disclosed the reason for her departure in Better Together with Maria Menounos.

"There’s so many things that I want to do in my life. With the WWE schedule, it’s so time-consuming because you are traveling so much. Being me, I wanted to do everything so I wanted to work as much as possible."

Cathy Kelley left the Stamford-based promotion to pursue her ambitions in writing and acting. She struggled with time management during her WWE tenure, as revealed by her in Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing podcast.

"I wanted to work on writing a movie, which I ended up doing, writing a couple pilots and treatments for projects. With WWE’s schedule it doesn’t always allow you to focus on other creative ventures." (H/T Atletifo)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo The best WWE return of the year is Cathy Kelley. The best WWE return of the year is Cathy Kelley. https://t.co/62XgJRlY1a

Following her sudden exit from WWE, Cathy starred as an air hostess in the Netflix series #blackAF. However, she returned to WWE in October 2022 and has been a common sight on the red brand.

What was Cathy Kelley's net worth in 2022?

A multi-talented personality, Cathy Kelley has exceptionally explored the options at hand. She promoted her merchandise on social media handles to add to her income from WWE. cathykelley.com is still up and running, and fans can buy shirts for up to $30.

The actress, model and WWE interviewer reportedly had a net worth of around $5 million in 2022. Her estimated salary was $1-1.5 million USD. WWE usually offers a million-dollar contract to its employees and performers, so the reports have some backing for them.

Kelley's relationship status is unknown. She did date former Universal Champion Finn Balor in 2017-18. Following their split, the latter tied the knot with Verónica Rodríguez the next year.

Poll : 0 votes