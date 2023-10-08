Why did Charlotte Flair fail to win her 15th world title at WWE Fastlane 2023? 3 possible reasons

Charlotte Flair wrestled a high-stakes match at WWE Fastlane 2023. The Queen took on defending Women’s Champion IYO SKY and challenger Asuka in the third match of the premium live event.

Charlotte Flair dominated the match with her offense but failed to claim her 15th world title. The Queen was pinned by IYO SKY following a picture-perfect moonsault, while she had Asuka in the Figure-Eight leg lock.

Having said that, here are three possible reasons why Charlotte Flair failed to win the title at WWE Fastlane 2023.

#3 To make IYO SKY look strong

When it comes to triple threat title matches, IYO SKY has Charlotte Flair’s number. The Genius of the Sky won the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match at In Your House involving Flair and current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Charlotte Flair possibly lost the triple threat match at WWE Fastlane 2023 so that IYO SKY could look strong. The WWE Women’s Champion pinned the 14-time World Champion to extend her title reign at the premium live event.

#2 Potential non-title feud

Charlotte Flair has been involved in some great feuds throughout her career. She has taken on up-and-coming talents and established veterans. Her last rivalry before the title program with IYO SKY and Asuka was against Rhea Ripley.

Flair lost her latest championship bout because WWE potentially wants to book her in a non-title feud after Fastlane 2023. The Queen has nothing to prove in the company, but many young stars on the roster could benefit from a program with her.

#1 WWE Fastlane 2023 wasn’t the right stage for her 15th world title win

WWE usually keeps big moments for big stages, such as WrestleMania or SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair becoming world champion for the 15th time in her career is something that needs to be kept for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE could have her win her next world title at WrestleMania 40, which takes place next year at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

