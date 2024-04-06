Why did Cody Rhodes stare directly at Triple H during Paul Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame speech?

Cody Rhodes was on the front row during the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 along with Brandi Rhodes, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and other WWE Superstars. The Wise-Man's Hall of Fame speech was excellent, and fans appreciated him for mentioning the key figures of his pro-wrestling career, along with mentioning Brock Lesnar and ECW.

Now, it's well-known that Paul Heyman's creative direction in ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) created new stars and became well-known in the business. However, ECW closed in 2001 and WWE bought the company's assets in 2003. During Heyman's Hall of Fame speech, he claimed that anyone who believed ECW's spirit died in 2001 can 's*ck his d*ck'.

As soon as he said this, the crowd erupted but Cody Rhodes immediately turned towards Triple H. The American Nightmare wanted to see The Game's reaction to Paul Heyman's claim about ECW. Even other superstars such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair turned towards Triple H to see his reaction, while Stephanie McMahon erupted in laughter.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes did keep his gaze on Triple H for a while to see if the reaction changed, but it did not. 'The Game' kept a subtle smirk on his face while the arena echoed the applause from the crowd.

Apart from name-dropping ECW and WCW, Paul Heyman also mentioned Brock Lesnar in his speech as well. While WWE has moved away from 'The Beast' for the time being, The Wise-Man did not hesitate to mention Brock Lesnar and acknowledge Lesnar's contribution to his career.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had a final brawl with The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania 40

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and WWE RAW's Jey Uso were scheduled for a match. Right before Jey Uso could pin Sikoa, Jimmy Uso interfered. The Bloodline members were getting the best of Jey Uso when Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins came out to the arena to save Main Event Jey.

The American Nightmare and The Visionary took down Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and then Rhodes presented the same belt that The Rock used to assault him on the April 1st, 2024 episode of WWE RAW. While Solo Sikoa managed to escape, Jimmy Uso couldn't.

Rhodes, Rollins, and Uso had their final go at Jimmy Uso before The American Nightmare closed the episode by claiming 'The Freakin' Nightmare' would slap 'The Final Boss' hard enough on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 for his ego to live out his body!

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE