Why is Cody Rhodes the WWE 2K24 cover star? Possible reason explored

Cody Rhodes was recently teased to be the WWE 2K24 cover star. The American Nightmare was featured in a tweet by the official WWEGames account on X. The image depicted a list of things he’s done since arriving in WWE, along with a few milestones he’s yet to achieve.

Rhodes on the cover of WWE 2K24 makes sense for a number of reasons. The 38-year-old is one of the most popular superstars on the roster today. He sells tons of merchandise and is expected by many to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently reacted to rumors about a potential change in the WrestleMania 40 main event. Rhodes said he is the right guy to headline the Biggest Show of the Year.

“I’m heading to the Royal Rumble, I’m going to go back to back and I’m going to bring a championship back home to Atlanta!”

Whether Rhodes manages to capture the title at WrestleMania 40 remains to be seen, but with the recent teases, it seems likely that the RAW star is set to be the face of WWE 2k24.

Will Cody Rhodes appear on WWE RAW this week?

Rhodes is set for a huge segment on WWE RAW this week. The American Nightmare will come face-to-face with fellow Royal Rumble 2024 entrant CM Punk on the show.

Rhodes had namedropped Punk during his segment with Drew McIntyre last week on the show.

Here’s what’s on tap for RAW this week:

Seth Rollins kicks off RAW

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

This week's RAW will be the go-home edition before WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place on Saturday, January 27. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

