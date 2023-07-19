Why is Dominik Mysterio allowed to keep his first WWE singles title while Solo Sikoa was forced to vacate it? Know the difference

Dominik Mysterio scored a huge upset and won his first singles WWE title. The Judgment Day star defeated Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship on the latest episode of the white and gold brand.

Dom’s shocking win reminded fans of a certain episode of NXT that saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the same title. The Street Champion, however, was stripped off the title by Shawn Michaels himself.

A fan took to Twitter after Dominik Mysterio’s win and wondered why WWE allowed Dom to keep his title but gave an entirely different treatment to Solo Sikoa. The answer is simple: Solo was not a sanctioned participant in his match against Melo.

It is worth noting that Solo did bring the North American Championship with him to SmackDown on September 16, 2022. The Enforcer of The Bloodline flaunted his title during an in-ring segment with The Bloodline that night.

The Bloodline with their titles on WWE SmackDown.

It was the only time the WWE Universe witnessed seven titles in possession of the faction on television.

Dominik Mysterio’s first singles title defense announced

Dominik celebrated with the Judgment Day after successfully ending Wes Lee’s North American Championship run on the main event of NXT this week. Dom pinned Lee after the defending champion was taken out by Rhea Ripley with her world title belt.

The young star will have his first title defense against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash 2023. The latter was initially set to face Wes Lee for the title, but since he lost the match, Dom automatically replaced him.

NXT: The Great American Bash emanates from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, TX, on July 30, 2023.

