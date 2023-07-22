Why did Dominik Mysterio compare his father to WWE personality's dog? Know the story!

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most compelling characters on WWE television and has been evolving in all aspects as a heel persona. During the latest episode of SmackDown, Dom was interviewed by Cathy Kelley backstage. The 26-year-old got frustrated with her questions and stated that Kelley is disrespectful, just like her dog, Gene.

The NXT North American Champion wasn't reluctant to take a shot at his father at the same time and compared Rey Mysterio to the interviewer's dog. Dominik blatantly disrespected his father and mocked Gene, drawing similarities between the two. He said that Cathy Kelley's small dog and his father get along because both are "Chihuahua size."

Dirty Dom's rift with Cathy Kelley has been making the headlines recently, as it all began with a tweet. A few days ago, Kelley posted that her dog is very friendly with everyone and has a good judgment of character. She then humorously mentioned that it dislikes Dominik Mysterio despite having a companionable nature.

The Modern Day Latino Heat brought this up during his backstage conversation with Cathy Kelley this week on SmackDown. Portraying his heel character, ex-con Dom mocked the interviewer and her dog, wrapping his father in his disrespectful comments at the same time.

Dominik Mysterio creates history this week on SmackDown

It cannot be argued that Dominik's character has been thriving ever since he joined The Judgment Day. His heel character has been getting tremendous fan reaction, which itself is the epitome of his success. Dirty Dom recently achieved a monumental feat this week on SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio became the only WWE Superstar to have wrestled in the main events of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT in the same week. It is indeed an unprecedented feat, as no other superstars have ever done that on the roster. The 26-year-old wrestled in a tag team match this week on Monday Night RAW with Damian Priest.

Apart from that, Dominik Mysterio battled in the main event of NXT this week, where he won the NXT North American Championship, leaving fans stunned. His third consecutive main event was on this week's SmackDown, where he faced off against Butch. The Judgment Day member kept his newly won championship on the line, which he eventually retained.

Therefore, it looks like WWE has huge things in store for Dirty Dom with Triple H, and creative started to give a glimpse of them. The wrestling world is witnessing the rise of Dominik Mysterio in pro wrestling, and he surely has a long way to go.

