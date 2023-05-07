Why is 'Double Main Event' trending on social media? Did WWE make an error in hyping Bad Bunny's Backlash match?

Varying reactions were made after WWE Backlash advertised a 'Double Main Event' for their Puerto Rico premium live event involving Bad Bunny. While some thought nothing of it, some also thought that the spotlight should just solely focus on one match.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are set for a blockbuster match at the Puerto Rico event. This marked the first time both stars underwent a one-on-one match, and the buildup for it has been more than exciting. The feud was born on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode, wherein The Beast Incarnate attacked The American Nightmare before their supposed tag team match.

Another match many fans are looking forward to is Bad Bunny's first singles match against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. En route to their bout, the Puerto Rican rapper aided the help of the LWO, while Priest was with The Judgment Day. Up until the conference and the final SmackDown episode before Backlash, both competitors made sure to get under each other's skin.

Due to the high magnitude of both matches, the Stamford-based promotion decided to announce a 'Double Main Event' for tonight. However, some fans thought that Bad Bunny and Damian Priest should close WWE Backlash and not Cody vs. Brock.

Which wrestling legend predicted Bad Bunny winning at WWE Backlash?

A lot of eyes are on the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match. Not only because it involved the mainstream rapper, but also because both stars are from Puerto Rico. Many predict that Damian Priest will take home the victory, but Dutch Mantell thought otherwise.

As per Dutch Mantell, a lot of elements could be used in the match but in the end, it will still be Bunny who could come out victorious. Stating that the babyface winning could send the crowd home happy.

"You got a lot of starts and stops and all kinds of gimmicks you can use. You can go under the ring, disappear, or drop out of the ceiling, turn the lights out... you can utilize all that stuff. When the final three is counted, I think Bad Bunny will stand. He's a big star in Puerto Rico, so is Damian [Priest], but I think the babyface goes over in this and let the crowd go home happy."

What do you think about WWE's Double Main Event for Backlash? Share your thoughts below.

Poll : 0 votes