Who won at WWE Backlash 2023? Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega

WWE Backlash marks the first time the Stamford-based promotion held a premium live event in Puerto Rico since 2005. Due to the momentous occasion, it's no wonder why tonight's card is stacked.

First on the list is a six-man tag team action, consisting of the team of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle vs. The Usos and Solo Sikoa. While the team of the Unidpsuted Tag Team Champions doesn't have other worries, the same can't be said for The Usos. From the looks of it, a win at WWE Backlash for the former champions is important to return to the good graces of Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins will also be in action against Omos in their first one-on-one match. While both stars don't have a deep history with each other, it's still a match-up many fans shouldn't miss out on.

Austin Theory is set to defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. While The All Mighty already managed to have title matches in the past, this will be the first time for Bronson on the main roster.

Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky will also be in action for the RAW Women's Championship. With the recent draft placing The EST of WWE to SmackDown, it would be interesting to see if a new champion will be crowned or what will happen if she retains her title at WWE Backlash.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is also defending her title against Zelina Vega. Both women have been crossing paths recently due to the feud between the LWO and The Judgment Day. However, it looks like they are all on their own for their match.

Cody Rhodes is set to be in action against Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one match for the first time. After a heated encounter on the previous episode of RAW, The American Nightmare is looking to continue unleashing his rage on The Beast Incarnate.

Finally, Damian Priest is also set to compete in a San Juan Match against Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Both stars have continuously traded shots with each other any chance they get, and it remains to be seen if their feud will conclude at WWE Backlash.

Who are the winners of WWE Backlash 2023?

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky: Bianca Belair won the match

Seth Rollins vs. Omos: Seth Rollins won the match

United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley: Austin Theory won the match

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega: Rhea Ripley won the match

