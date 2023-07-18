Why did Drew McIntyre miss WWE RAW tonight?

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre missed tonight’s edition of RAW. He was not part of the card for the July 17, 2023, episode of the red brand, and fans might wonder what caused The Scottish Warrior to miss the show.

Drew McIntyre missed WWE RAW tonight because he’s filming an upcoming movie alongside Hall of Famer Batista. The action flick, titled The Killer's Game, also stars Ice Cube. According to PWInsider, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has not affected the filming schedule.

"For those who have asked, WWE sources indicate that Drew McIntyre has not been written into tonight's Monday Night Raw script and is not in Atlanta. Despite the SAG-AFTRA strike, we are told McIntyre is still in Europe filming the new Dave Bautista-Ice Cube action film, so the strike has not changed McIntyre's schedule."

McIntyre made his return to WWE following months of absence at Money in the Bank 2023 and confronted Gunther following his title defense over Matt Riddle.

The former WWE Champion also appeared on the July 3 episode of WWE RAW to form an alliance with the Original Bro.

The two were booked to square off against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci on the July 10, 2023, episode of the show. After their win, McIntyre told Riddle he would be out for some “company business,” teasing a break from his pro wrestling commitments.

Drew McIntyre might return to WWE RAW next week

McIntyre teased a match with Gunther after he confronted the Ring General at Money in the Bank. The two came face-to-face one more time two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The Scottish Warrior might return to the show next Monday to continue his feud with the IC Champion.

The two are rumored to meet for the Austrian’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023. McIntyre previously failed to beat Gunther for the title in their triple threat match also involving Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

The July 24, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.

