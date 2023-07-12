Why is Drew McIntyre set to miss RAW next week? Possible reason explored

Drew McIntyre returned to in-ring action on RAW this week. The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Matt Riddle against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. McIntyre noted during the show that he’d be out for some “company business,” leading fans to wonder if he’ll be on the red brand next week.

Drew McIntyre’s movie commitment could be the possible reason behind his reported absence from RAW next week. According to PWInsider, the former WWE Champion will be making his Hollywood debut in a new action film titled The Killer's Game alongside Dave Bautista (Batista) and Ice Cube.

Here's what PWInsider had to say regarding the plot of the film:

"The plot of the film is that Bautista is a hired assassin who takes out a contract on himself when he learns he is terminally ill. After learning the diagnosis was incorrect, he has to fight to save his life against everyone coming to collect the contract."

The Scottish Warrior made his return to WWE after a months-long hiatus at Money in the Bank 2023. McIntyre arrived in time to make the save for Matt Riddle against GUNTHER, who inadvertently spoiled his return at The 02 Arena in London.

Drew McIntyre is rumored to wrestle at SummerSlam 2023

Before his hiatus, the 38-year-old star last competed at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to GUNTHER in an Intercontinental Championship triple-threat match also involving Sheamus. His next premium live event might see him challenge the Ring General for his title at SummerSlam.

Their rivalry reignited after Drew McIntyre saved Riddle from Imperium’s assault at Money in the Bank on July 1. The Scottish Warrior also came to the Original Bro’s aid on the July 3 episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if WWE will officially announce the match next week on the red brand.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes