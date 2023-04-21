Why did Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava issue a stern warning to WWE fans? Turmoil explained

Many well-known personalities grew concerned regarding their Twitter accounts after the free 'Blue check' verification was removed, including Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava. To ensure fans' online safety, the NXT Superstar issued a stern warning.

On her official Twitter account, Ava retweeted fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Cross' post about having only one page. She then warned fans about potential scammers and imposters who might ask for money. The NXT star also told fans that aside from her Twitter account, the only social media platform she has is Instagram.

"i second this. (referring to Nikki Cross' tweet) this is my only account on twitter & my only account on instagram is @avawwe_ also. i have no other social media accounts."

Fans interacting with accounts claiming to be wrestlers have been a problem even in the past. Previously, Alexa Bliss had to continuously remind fans that she would never ask them for money. A fan once also attacked Seth Rollins after they were catfished by someone online

Dwayne Johnson also joined his daughter as one of the people who opted not to pay $8 to keep their account verified. Joining them were superstars Zelina Vega, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Bronson Reed, Ricochet, and more. Meanwhile, the likes of JBL still have his account verified.

What has Dwayne Johnson's daughter Ava been up to in WWE NXT?

The 21-year-old is the latest member of the Anoa'i family to debut in the Stamford-based promotion. While the rest of her family, like Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Tamina are on the main roster, she is still spending some time on the developmental brand.

The fourth-generation star began her professional wrestling training in 2020 at the Performance Center. Only last year, in October 2022 did she make her televised debut in NXT, joining Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid as part of the stable Schism.

The group has previously feuded with the likes of Cameron Grimes, and most recently with Chase University. During their showdown with the Duke Hudson-led stable, Ava kidnapped Thea Hail.

Both groups had a match at this year's NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event, which also marked Ava's in-ring debut. Despite The Schism's best efforts, they were unable to defeat Chase University.

Despite being Dwayne Johnson's daughter and coming from a notable wrestling family, the 21-year-old is looking to make a name for herself. It will be interesting to see what else will transpire in Ava's wrestling run in the future.

