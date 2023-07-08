Why did Edge namedrop seemingly forbidden WWE legend on SmackDown? Their history explored

This week on SmackDown, Edge made his much-awaited return to the blue brand. Not only did the Rated-R Superstar make his comeback, but he also appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect. During the segment with Waller, Edge spoke about his relationship with New York City and, in the process, namedropped a WWE legend.

The legend in question is Sable. While speaking on the Grayson Waller Effect, Edge told the crowd about how he remembered competing at SummerSlam 1998, which was his first premium live event for the company. At SummerSlam that year, Edge was Sable's mystery partner.

Together, Edge and Sable faced the team of Marc Mero and Jacqueline. This match was widely remembered for the Rated-R Superstar slamming Sable onto Mero in a pinning position to gain victory. SummerSlam 1998 was also where the SmackDown Superstar announced himself to the world.

It is interesting to see The Ultimate Opportunist namedrop Sable. This is because WWE reportedly has forbidden superstars from referencing Sable on TV. The same was revealed by Torrie Wilson, who was asked not to speak about the 55-year-old before her Hall of Fame speech.

Although it is unclear whether Edge and Sable share a good bond outside of the ring, the Hall of Famer mentioning the female superstar comes as a surprise to many as the company is seemingly strict about establishing its rules. The former women's champion is currently married to fellow legend Brock Lesnar. Sable last appeared in a match in June 2004.

SmackDown in August could be Edge's last appearance for WWE

A Canadian by birth, it is logical that Edge would want to hang up his boots in the country when he ultimately decides to call it a day. He seemingly hinted at retirement in 2023 when he talked about returning to Canada in August this year during an episode of RAW last year. Cutting an emotional promo on RAW last year, The Ultimate Opportunist said that he couldn't wait to go back to Canada one last time.

"I can't wait to come back one last time - one last time, here in Toronto. I'm looking at the calendar, we usually come here in August. So next time in August, I plan on seeing each and every one of you... and in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night."

Steve Argintaru @SteveTSN



Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?



For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when



“In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” #WWE announced #SmackDown will be held in Toronto on Aug. 18.Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when #WWE Raw was here.“In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” #WWE announced #SmackDown will be held in Toronto on Aug. 18.Will that be the day The Rated R Superstar calls it a career?For reference, watch Edge’s promo from last summer (8/22/22) when #WWERaw was here. “In a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night.” https://t.co/bk37e4hvjM

On August 18, 2023, SmackDown will go live from Toronto, Canada. It will be interesting to see if Edge decides to call it a day on that show. While fans wouldn't want the Rated-R Superstar to retire from in-ring competition, it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds.

