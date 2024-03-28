Why is Eric Bischoff ending his highly acclaimed podcast? Exploring the reason before its final episode

Eric Bischoff's highly acclaimed podcast (Strictly Business with Eric) is coming to an end in the next few days. The man who took WCW to the highest of highs has been sharing his insights on the wrestling business through the podcast for the last two years. However, it is set to be confined to history books in the coming days.

Co-host Jon Alba took to his Twitter/X account to reveal the reason behind the abrupt ending. The post cited Bischoff's ''loaded schedule'' as the major reason.

"Unfortunately, this week's episode of Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff will be the last edition of the podcast. Eric's schedule is loaded these days, and for good reasons, he'll [be] putting his efforts into other endeavors,'' he wrote.

Alba also added he was grateful for the work he got to do with the former RAW General Manager in the past two years. He claimed to have had some great conversations with Bischoff.

For those unaware, Bischoff started the podcast in April 2022 to share his thoughts on the past, present, and future of professional wrestling. With the former RAW GM renowned for his no-holds-barred comments, the podcast quickly grew in stature to become one of the must-see shows on the internet. The podcast currently has 109,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Tony Khan takes a shot at the news of Eric Bischoff's podcast ending; the latter responds

Eric Bischoff regularly takes potshots at Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). With the former's podcast coming to an end, the AEW honcho cashed in on the opportunity and returned the favor to the WWE Hall of Famer with a scathing post on Twitter/X.

"Sunsetting this fraud of a business podcast before the next AEW media deal is a wise choice," wrote Tony Khan.

Nevertheless, Bischoff responded to Khan's provocative comment with equal venom.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Senior Vice-President of World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

