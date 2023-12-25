Why did former WWE Champion's family yell at Braun Strowman? Unheard story revealed

Braun Strowman has been involved in several exciting and dangerous matches. As professional wrestlers, certain risks are involved every time they perform. However, one instance was so close that he was yelled at by his opponent's family.

In 2019, Braun Strowman competed in a high-stakes Last Man Standing match against Bobby Lashley on Extreme Rules. The clash between both monsters was intense, and saw them brawl around the arena, crash through steel steps and stairs, and toss at the announce table.

One spot involved The Monster of All Monsters getting speared through the barricade by Lashley. Although both men came out good, it was a close call.

While on the Sony Sports Network's Braun Express, Strowman talked about the intense match. He shared that using the word brutality to describe it was an understatement, and he considers it one of the top three matches in his career. He also praised Lashley and called The All Mighty a specimen.

Braun also revealed that Lashley's family yelled at him for the barricade spot as it was almost a close call. During the spot, Strowman's head hit the floor quite hard. Fortunately, nothing serious came out of it.

What are Braun Strowman's other two favorite WWE matches in his career?

Braun competed in some of WWE's most intense matches

As mentioned above, The Monster of All Monsters considers his clash with Lashley one of his top three performances. As it turns out, the other two are also just as exciting.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Braun Strowman answered that his other two top matches are the Ambulance match he had with Roman Reigns in 2017 and his match with Big Show in 2017, where the ring imploded.

"It's so hard to really narrow it down. I'll give you the top three matches: Ambulance match with Roman Reigns, Last Man Standing with Bobby Lashley, and the match where I imploded the ring with Big Show. In no definitive order, those are my top three matches that I've had."

Where is Braun Strowman?

Braun is currently out of action after a neck injury. He has been absent since May of this year and has already undergone a level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July. He has since returned to training.

The former Universal Champion recently gave an update on his return. It would be interesting to see what intense match Strawman will perform next once he returns to action.

