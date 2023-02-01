Why did former WWE star Jinny retire? The real reason Gunther's wife left the business

The WWE Universe was shocked when Jinny announced her retirement from the business. Gunther's wife was expected to return to the ring and reunite with her husband, but fate had other plans for the couple.

In 2018, Jinny signed a contract with WWE's developmental brand in the United Kingdom. She debuted as a heel on the roster and was one of the participants in the inaugural NXT UK Women's Championship Tournament. The fashionista feuded with Toni Storm, Piper Niven, Candy Floss, and many more superstars in her career span of four years.

The English wrestler featured in some classic matches until an undisclosed injury halted her journey inside the squared circle. Her penultimate bout came in November 2021 against Amale, after which she disappeared from television. However, it was only this year that she gave an update on her in-ring future.

On January 14, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to announce her retirement from pro wrestling. She thanked her fans for their continuous support and seemed focused on her next possible endeavor.

Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever.Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots.Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋 https://t.co/XNJyDyRjPJ

Jinny tied the knot with Gunther last year. They worked together in NXT UK and eventually took a liking to each other. Unfortunately, they never shared the screen in WWE.

Gunther wants to team up with Jinny in a WWE ring

Gunther's main roster run has gained the admiration of fans and critics alike. The reigning Intercontinental Champion is setting records and delivering spectacular performances in the ring, proving himself to be the future of the wrestling business.

The Ring General has achieved almost everything a breakthrough superstar desires on the main roster. Meanwhile, the 35-year-old disclosed that he wanted to team up with his wife shortly after the duo got married.

Gunther's wife has hung up her boots, but she could be ready for a one-off in the near future. A potential mixed tag team bout against a babyface duo like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would be a must-watch.

