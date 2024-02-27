Why did former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn quit the company? Exploring the likely reason

Kaitlyn was on the path to becoming one of the top stars in WWE with her exciting and high-profile feuds and brief championship reign, but that all halted when she decided to quit. As it turns out, her departure was due to personal reasons and a battle with herself.

Kaitlyn had a slow rise to fame during her time in WWE, but she did reach the top. After signing with the company in 2010 and joining NXT, she quickly made a name for herself after her alliance with AJ Lee and their eventual feud. She captured the Divas Championship in 2013 but lost it 153 days later at that year's Payback event. She departed the company on January 8, 2014.

While appearing on The Sessions with Ranee Paquette in April 2022, Kaitlyn revealed she left WWE because she thought she was about to get fired. She explained that she was dealing with some doubts and was drained emotionally, mentally, and self-hatred. The former Divas Champion added that she had so much resentment to herself and felt like she was in self-destruct mode.

"I had so much resentment towards myself and that projected outwards and like, I was in self-destruct mode. So, I just asked for my release on a day…it was just like a really shi**y day. I was so disassociated with so much from that day, because it was just so painful. I didn’t understand why I was doing these things, I just was like, ‘I don’t know how to do what I wanna do’ and for a long time, I hated the way that I left."

The former champion briefly returned to WWE in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament but was eliminated in the second round by Mia Yim. In 2019, she appeared on a backstage segment for the RAW Reunion.

Is Kaitlyn still open for a wrestling return?

Kaitlyn and AJ Lee had a memorable, tense, and personal feud

Although the former Divas Champion did not completely lace up her boots after leaving in 2014 and even briefly returned to the company, she hasn't been a full-time wrestler since then. Still, she is not completely closing the doors to a return.

Previously on the MuscleManMalcolm, she won't completely close the doors on a wrestling return. She stated that although pursuing the sport was not completely on her radar, being removed from it for years has given her a different type of appreciation.

What is Kaitlyn doing now?

Celeste Bonin is now a performance and life optimization coach and specializes in movement, posture, energetics, and pain relief. She also makes content for health and lifestyle.

It would be interesting to see if fans will see Kaitlyn compete in a wrestling ring again.