Why is Hulk Hogan's biopic at risk of being halted?

Hulk Hogan is just one of the many WWE and wrestling legends who are scheduled to have their biopic in the future. However, an unfortunate discovery revolving around the planned actor was revealed.

In 2019 it was announced that Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth would portray Hulk Hogan in a biopic which Todd Phillips will direct. The Thor actor then gave an update on the film this June. Hemsworth shared that the film might take a while, and it's still in development.

While on National Geographic's docuseries Limitless, Chris took a genetic test to see his possible future. It was later revealed that he has two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each of his parents, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he discussed the results, reactions, and topics revolving around his other film projects. During the interview, the Marvel actor revealed that the news triggered his fear and resulted in him taking some time off.

Chris Hemsworth shared that he's just finishing projects he has contracts with, but will spend more time with his wife and three kids.

"It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife."

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in the MCU. He has also starred in Extraction, Mein in Black, Ghostbusters, and more. He is married to fellow actor Elsa Pataky and has three kids, India Rose, Tristan, and Sasha Hemsworth.

Hulk Hogan is not the only WWE legend who has a biopic in the works

One wrestling biopic that fans of the sport are eagerly waiting for is the one that follows the life of the Von Erichs called Iron Claw. The film will be led by Zac Efron, who will portray Kevin Von Erich. The film is directed by Sean Durkin and produced by A24 with a planned 2023 release date.

Aside from the legendary wrestling family and Hulk Hogan, there was also talk of a future Ric Flair movie. According to The Nature Boy himself, they previously spoke to Bradley Cooper to portray him in the film.

For now, there's no news yet about the future of the Hulk Hogan biopic. It may be possible that the production team might just cast another actor so that Chris can spend more time with his loved ones.

