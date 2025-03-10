Why did Jade Cargill take a 3-month break from WWE? Likely reason revealed

Jade Cargill returned to WWE after more than three months out and targeted Naomi, who was the one that assaulted her backstage back in late November and sidelined her since then.

Following her comeback, though, the expectation is that Jade Cargill and Naomi will collide at WrestleMania 41, especially after what happened at the Elimination Chamber, where Jade showed up before the match and viciously assaulted Naomi, taking her out of the match.

What is also a topic of discussion among WWE fans is why the former Women's Tag Team Champion missed more than three months of action, with conflicting repiorts suggesting that it could be due to injury or to promote the feud with her mystery attacker.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to social media and called out reports that suggested that Cargill was not injured and her three-month break was part of the storyline.

Instead, it appears that Jade was dealing with legitimate injuries and had to miss time to recover, so WWE Creative used the backstage assault to write her off TV and start a new storyline since she was expected to return in time for WrestleMania 41.

Jade Cargill reportedly appeared to have backstage heat with other female stars

Before her return to WWE after a three-month absence, the former AEW star was reported to be dealing with backstage heat.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the heat was between Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler during the feud between Jade and Bianca (then women's tag team champions) and Shayna and Zoey Stark.

The reason was that Cargill thought Baszler had to improve her work ethic and was making mistakes in the storyline. The wrestling insider also reported that wrestlers backstage weren't happy with the former Women's Tag Team Champion taking time off and questioned whether she was actually injured. However, WWE Creative denied these reports and confirmed that she was legitimately injured.

Fast-forward to today. This week on RAW and SmackDown, WWE Creative should determine Jade's path to WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen whether it will also involve Bianca Belair, aside from her feud with Naomi.

