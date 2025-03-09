Jey Uso reacts to Naomi's heel turn on WWE SmackDown

Naomi's shocking character change on WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber has left fans shocked. RAW Superstar Jey Uso has now sent a six-word message to her.

Ad

During a heartbreaking segment last night, The Glow confessed she put Jade Cargill out of commission in a mysterious backstage attack last November.

Naomi explained that she did it to protect Bianca Belair from Jade Cargill as the latter was hanging on her partner's coattails. The EST of WWE broke down in tears after hearing the truth and decided to end her partnership with The Glow.

Although the real-life Bloodline member apologized to Belair for her actions, the latter walked out on her. A disgruntled Naomi then went off on her friend for turning her back on her, calling her ungrateful. Moments later, Jade Cargill arrived at the arena and marched down to the ring to lay waste to Naomi once again.

Ad

Trending

Earlier today, Jey Uso took to his Instagram stories and sent a surprising message to Jimmy Uso's wife, saying:

"SOMETIMES U GOTTA CRASH OUT SIS."

Check out the screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE personality criticizes Bianca Belair-Naomi segment

Speaking on the latest edition of BroDown Live on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out flaws in last night's segment.

He said the company could have had Jade Cargill come out to expose her mystery attacker.

"There's just so many little nuances and things that they don't tell us about. I mean, bro, 'cause you could have told that same story with Jade saying it was Naomi. Then you really had a story with Naomi, you know, saying it wasn't her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After what went down on SmackDown this week, it's almost a foregone conclusion that Cargill and Naomi will lock horns come WrestleMania 41.

As for Bianca Belair, she will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship after the Damage CTRL member dethroned Rhea Ripley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback