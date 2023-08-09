Why did Jake Paul's manager threaten to ban Logan Paul? All you need to know about the incident!

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has impressed fans ever since he first stepped foot in the company in 2021. One year later, he officially signed with the promotion and became a part of the roster.

Paul kicked off SummerSlam against Ricochet. The two were at loggerheads since clashing at Royal Rumble earlier this year. It was reported that the 28-year-old requested his match go up first at the event so he could attend his younger brother Jake Paul's boxing match with Nate Diaz in Dallas.

On the latest edition of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, the WWE star's brother was a special guest. The Maverick stated that Jake Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian barred him from any mention or promotion of his Prime drink and could even be kicked out from the event for it.

"Nakisa banned the zone from mentioning or bringing in Prime to the stadium. They said I will get kicked out if I brought a Prime bottle. That's f**king ridiculous dude, do you think I would ever ban you from promoting any of your sh*t at any of my events. That's ridiculous!" stated the WWE star. [38:24 - 38:40]

Jake Paul responded that it was due to the competing partners being adverse to having any other sponsors or brands promoted at the event.

The energy drink was launched in January last year by Logan Paul and fellow influencer KSI. Despite having a massive fan following, the drink had to undergo investigation by the FDA for the nature of some of it's contents.

Logan Paul takes credit for most viral social clip from SummerSlam

Ever since stepping foot in WWE, Logan Paul has been vocal about creating viral social media clips. The YouTuber has taken unique clips and videos during his matches. In one clip that went viral, Paul jumped off the top rope onto Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel while filming himself.

In the same podcast, Paul talked about the clip of a distraught Samantha Irvin announcing him the winner after he defeated Ricochet at The Biggest Party of Summer.

"I think we got the most viewed social clip as well. Not well, not we, well, I was in it. Samantha Irvin the ring announcer, who was my opponent's fiance[e], I was like kind of talking to her beforehand. I was like, you know, you're gonna be saying, Logan Paul's the winner after I beat your man. And there's a video of her, announcing me winning the match after 'and your winner is Logan Paul' and she has just a look of torture, sadness, despair on her face, but it's still delivering that energy of a ring announcer," stated Paul. [1:01:07 - 1:01:45]

Before re-signing with WWE for a second time, The Maverick stated his interest in going after a title. He went up against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel last year in a losing effort. It remains to be seen whether Logan Paul will get a title opportunity anytime soon.

