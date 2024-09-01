Why did Jey Uso miss WWE Bash in Berlin? Real reason revealed

Jey Uso was one of the major stars absent from WWE Bash in Berlin this weekend, but fans have also noticed how he hasn't been featured most prominently on the past few episodes of RAW. However, information has now come in that the superstar had to deal with a personal matter.

Jey Uso has been one of the biggest stars on RAW since moving to the brand last year. He challenged for the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship but would come short both times. Recently, it has been noticeable that he hasn't been the most prominently featured star and is not involved in any major feuds, even missing out on the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. However, his recent absence could be explained.

Trending

In a recent Instagram Story, Jey Uso shared a photo of him at Afa Anoa'i's funeral. Afa is a WWE Hall of Famer and Jey's uncle who passed away on August 16, 2024, at 80 years old.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Although Jey wasn't featured at the recently concluded PLE, he was present on the August 26, 2024, episode of RAW where he defeated Kofi Kingston and Karrion Kross to advance in the tournament to determine the Number 1 Contender of the Intercontinental Championship. On September 9, Jey will battle three more superstars in a four-way match to determine who will challenge Bron Breakker for the gold.

Which Anoa'i member expressed disappointment over Jey Uso's recent booking on WWE RAW?

As mentioned above, Jey hasn't been featured prominently on Monday Night RAW of late. Aside from fans, another person who noticed this was his father Rikishi.

On an episode of Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer shared that his son was getting support from fans organically and there's no reason why he shouldn't have won the Money in the Bank contract and Intercontinental Title. Rikishi then revealed that he advised Jey Uso to take a break for a while since WWE didn't seemingly have plans for him, and he didn't deserve to be an enhancement talent.

"I feel the Yeet Man is getting this all organically. His popularity is all organically, you know, he's got that vibe, he's got the swag, and it's just the WWE Universe loves the Yeet Man, and when it comes to putting together the Yeet Man in the right position as opportunities like there's no reason why the Yeet Man couldn't have won the Money in the Bank. There's no reason why the Yeet Man could not have an opportunity to be a main player at Intercontinental belt or just a world championship belt,"

It remains to be seen what is next for Jey Uso after WWE Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback