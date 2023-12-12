Why was Jey Uso's "Yeet" banned in WWE last week? Likely reason why it's used again

Jey Uso’s “Yeet” is arguably one of the most popular catchphrases in WWE these days. The term was abandoned for a couple of days before it was brought back. Let’s explore the possible reason why Main Event Jey has started to use “Yeet” again.

WWE had to abandon the catchphrase previously because its trademark belonged to an indie wrestler. Kasey Huffman from West Virginia had used “Yeet” long before Jey Uso popularized it with the fans.

WWE’s Twitter handle shared a clip of Jey wearing a tank top with “Yeet” written on top of it. The company revealed in its caption that the word is back for good. It is possible Kasey Huffman might’ve abandoned the trademark for said catchphrase, allowing WWE to license it for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

It was previously reported that WWE lawyers were working on the controversy surrounding the use of the catchphrase. It was noted in the same report that the legal department was expecting good news about the catchphrase possibly being used again by Jey.

What did Jey Uso say about “Yeet” on WWE RAW?

Jey Uso kicked off WWE RAW tonight. The former Bloodline member told the WWE Universe he got “Yeet back,” and he was happy about that. He also said he was excited that CM Punk was in the building for tonight’s show.

Speaking of CM Punk, the Straight Edge Superstar will reveal which brand he intends to join on tonight’s show. He showed up at NXT Deadline this past Saturday to kick off the Premium Live Event alongside Shawn Michaels.

Regarding "Yeet," Fightful reported a week ago that the application for said catchphrase has been suspended since 2022. Here's an excerpt from the report:

Huffman's trademark application for "Yeet" is now listed as "DEAD APPLICATION Refused Dismissed or Invalidated."

