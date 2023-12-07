WWE lawyers working on "Yeet" controversy surrounding Jey Uso - Reports

The drama surrounding Jey Uso's famous "Yeet" catchphrase continues as WWE decides if he will be allowed to keep using the term.

The Usos have used "Yeet" for a while, and the babyface brother increased his use when he came to RAW in September for a singles run. WWE even let the fans join in on the fun, creating official "Yeet" merchandise. However, Uso was forced to drop the saying this week as the company discovered a trademark issue.

It was reported that the word and merchandising would no longer be associated with Uso going forward, with indie wrestler Kasey Huffman having held the "Yeet" trademark since 2021.

World Wrestling Entertainment's legal department is now working on the matter, according to a new report from Bodyslam.net. When asked if the word and merchandise were abandoned, a source noted a legal claim against "Yeet" and that the company's lawyers are discussing it.

It was noted that there might be hope for "Yeet" fans as officials have not entirely abandoned the gimmick. The status was described as WWE "more or less suspending the usage" while their lawyers discuss their options.

Jey Uso "Yeet" merchandise is a hot seller for the WWE Shop

Social media ads are still popping up for the Jey Uso "Yeet" t-shirt on WWE Shop, but the item is not listed on Uso's main merchandise page.

However, the $29.99 t-shirt- white and blue- can be accessed via Google search. It is currently listed as being Out of Stock, and this goes for both colors.

Uso's "Yeet" items have been strong sellers for the company. The white t-shirt is labeled as the Most Popular item from the main T-shirt category, while the blue version is listed as the Most Popular item from the main Jey Uso category.

Jey Uso's "Yeet" t-shirts

As of Wednesday at 10 PM ET, the shop website notes that the white t-shirt was last purchased 10 hours ago. The blue t-shirt was last purchased 7 hours ago.

