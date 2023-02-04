Why was Jey Uso not on WWE SmackDown this week?

Jimmy and Jey Uso's relationship has seemingly further strained since the incident in the closing segment of Royal Rumble last week. Sami Zayn's loyalty was put to the test and Jey Uso cited his displeasure when he walked away from the ring.

The Usos have been close-knit with their real-life cousin Roman Reigns since childhood. The brothers often came to the aid of The Tribal Chief during his many bouts in the aftermath of The Shield's break-up. In 2020, the current WWE tag team champions consolidated their alliance with Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Ever since the mortifying acts against Zayn and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble, Jey Uso has not broken silence. But his absence on the latest edition of SmackDown seemingly sent a message loud and clear on his stance with the remaining Bloodline members.

Initially, Jey Uso was not fond of Sami Zayn's vain attempts at getting a spot in the faction . But over time, the Canadian star seemed to grow on Jey Uso. Their bond grew to the extent that he also stood up for Zayn during his trial on RAW is XXX when others cited him to be guilty.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have not always seen eye-to-eye

Disagreements in factions are not a rarity despite the sense of closeness portrayed. Additionally, with families involved, squabbles will tend to take place. Similarly, The Usos and Roman Reigns have not always been aligned on varied matters.

In 2020, Reigns defended his Universal Championship for the first time against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions. He wanted to be acknowledged as The Tribal Chief which did not sit well with Jey Uso. Following their bout at the event, they later collided at Hell in a Cell with the stipulation of an 'I Quit' match.

During the match, both competitors were emotional but held nothing back when it came to putting their opponents down. And Reigns attempted to crush Jey Uso with the steel steps but witnessed an intervention by Jimmy Uso.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 2 years ago today Roman Reigns put on the performance of a lifetime against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 2 years ago today Roman Reigns put on the performance of a lifetime against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell 😭 https://t.co/o4OT1S5yRK

Jimmy Uso was successful in his attempt to reunite both cousins and soon after The Bloodline was formed. However, in light of recent events, it seems the bond among all members of the faction is on shaky ground.

