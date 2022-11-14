Why is Kevin Owens missing from WWE RAW?

It's been a while since fans saw Kevin Owens, not just on WWE RAW, but on television in action. His last televised match took place on the September 30 episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

Since then, he has only appeared in NXT 2.0 in preparation for the Halloween Havoc event. As it turns out, it looks like his absence might be connected to a certain superstar.

Sami Zayn has become a vital part of The Bloodline. As reported by Wrestlevotes, the company initially planned for Owens to be involved with Sami and The Bloodline but was put on hold due to The Honorary Uce's success.

However, it looks like fans won't have to wait long for The Prizefighter to finally return to television. During a recent Saturday Night's Main Event, Kevin faced Austin Theory and later addressed the crowd about his absence.

"Kevin Owens says to everyone after his match that he’s not been on #WWERAW lately and he hopes that everyone in the locker room is ready cause he’s going to kick everyone’s a** #WWEPeoria," Owens tweeted.

Vriess @JPVriess Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) https://t.co/lVPSlpb5iB

It's still unclear when The Prizefighter will return to WWE RAW, especially since fans noted that the superstar has seemingly injured his leg at a recent live event in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kevin Owens is happy that fans miss him on WWE RAW

Despite playing a mostly heelish character, fans greatly appreciate the former Universal Champion due to his in-ring skills and entertaining promos. Which is why his absence has been noted.

During his absence, the WWE RAW Superstar shared that he's aware of his situation and has seen messages from fans, both positive and negative. Kevin Owens expressed how much he appreciated each message and said he would be back soon.

"I know I haven't been on RAW in a couple of weeks. You know I was actually reading on Twitter, the social media thing and a lot of people seem to miss me, it's very nice. I appreciate it. Some people don't miss me. People are very happy I'm not there. Good for them! Most people seem to miss me and it's very, very nice. I really appreciate it. I'm sure I'll be back soon."

It will surely be interesting to see Kevin Owens participate in Survivor Series: WarGames, especially with Sami Zayn. However, fans will have to wait and see when the superstar returns.

