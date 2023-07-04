Why did LA Knight lose at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Hard pill for fans to swallow

LA Knight is one of the quickly rising stars in WWE today. Despite the positive feedback to The Megastar, he failed to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2023. However, there could be multiple reasons why this happened.

Despite being one of the heavy favorites heading into WWE Money in the Bank 2023, LA Knight could not win the contract. The winner ended up being The Judgment Day member, Damian Priest. However, this could be one of the reasons why the former lost. Damian winning the case could further elevate his storyline with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, possibly leading to a SummerSlam match.

Another reason the SmackDown star did not win MITB 2023 could be that WWE prefers long-term planning to crowd reactions. Knight winning could also be viewed as predictable to many due to his growing popularity.

Although the former Million Dollar Champion did not win, it's evident that fans will remain rooting and backing him up. From the looks of it, Priest needed the win more as he needed more push for the fans, while Knight was already over.

What did Triple H say about LA Knight's loss at WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

Knight was in NXT from 2021-2022

One of the prominent people behind the major decisions in the Stamford-based promotion is now Triple H. Although The Game is known to give NXT stars a chance to advance their careers, he might be waiting a bit for Knight's turn.

During the post-Money in the Bank press conference, The King of Kings shared that he was aware of Knight being a favorite. However, good things come to those who wait, and he is confident the SmackDown star will continue rising in the division despite the loss.

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started."

Who could LA Knight feud with after WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

One of the major shows WWE fans are looking forward to is SummerSlam, which is set to take place next month. As per reports, the SmackDown star may already have an opponent ready.

It was initially reported that Knight would face Logan Paul for The Biggest Part in the Summer, both of them even had an intense face-off on last week's SmackDown. However, the Youtuber has begun a rivalry with Ricochet that might last until next month. As a replacement, Knight vs. United States Champion Austin Theory may take place instead.

Despite who or what challenges The Megastar will face in the upcoming weeks and months, fans will indeed remain loyal.

